Martin P. Alwin Buys 911 Shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Stock

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) Director Martin P. Alwin purchased 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $24,332.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042.81. This trade represents a 91.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWD opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.54. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,175,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

