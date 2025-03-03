Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVID. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,907.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 4,128.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 215,189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

