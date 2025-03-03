Insider Buying: Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,752.00.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.29 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.40.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

