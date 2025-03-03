Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell Sells 3,758 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avantor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Avantor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

