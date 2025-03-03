Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.37, for a total transaction of C$372,267.50.
Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.01, for a total transaction of C$368,525.85.
- On Friday, December 27th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.64, for a total transaction of C$367,515.78.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total transaction of C$68,125.80.
iA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$135.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$80.95 and a 1-year high of C$141.88.
iA Financial Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$137.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.75.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.