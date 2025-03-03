Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Insider Sells 580 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $105,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,280. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $184.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.59. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.75 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

