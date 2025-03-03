Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 1,898 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $122,971.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,369.38. This trade represents a 5.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $213,744.00.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR opened at $63.33 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.03 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

