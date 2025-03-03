Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

BLNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $1.02 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $33,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

