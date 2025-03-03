Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Mary C. Hemmingsen Sells 750 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,930.10. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Itron Stock Up 1.9 %

ITRI stock opened at $108.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $64,615,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $38,534,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,486,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,619,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 611.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 243,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

