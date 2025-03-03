American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEO opened at $13.06 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

