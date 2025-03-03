Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Premier were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Premier by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 44,480 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 428,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 92,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,708.56. This represents a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $400,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,317.20. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,010 shares of company stock valued at $916,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.78 and a beta of 0.43. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -840.00%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

