Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.14. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCPT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

