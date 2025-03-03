Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,500 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thryv were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Thryv by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 262,111 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thryv by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 188,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Thryv Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $17.24 on Monday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $724.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

