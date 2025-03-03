Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,602 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 90,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $86.84 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.