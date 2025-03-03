Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $72.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

