Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Up 88.5% in February

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Price Performance

CLSM opened at $20.72 on Monday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSM. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,123,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

