Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Up 88.5% in February

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Price Performance
CLSM opened at $20.72 on Monday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.52.
Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF
The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.
