Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Decreases By 58.2%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the January 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRS stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

