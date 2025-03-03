Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the January 31st total of 872,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Halma Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. Halma has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $38.53.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $9.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLMAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Halma

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.