Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the January 31st total of 872,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Halma Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. Halma has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $38.53.
Halma Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $9.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Halma
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.