Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CAO Sells $131,415.00 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $179.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.08. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.