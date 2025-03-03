Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

