Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $822,000 Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,232 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,416,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 405,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.