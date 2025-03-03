RA International Group (LON:RAI) Shares Down 12.2% – Should You Sell?

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 11,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,163,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

RA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.49.

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International is a specialist provider of complex and integrated remote site services to Humanitarian, Governmental and Commercial organisations globally. Its clients operate in remote locations, conflict areas or places that are demanding for other reasons. RA International simplifies their clients’ project success by offering a one-stop solution for construction, integrated facilities management and supply chain services.

Further Reading

