TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Buys C$674,752.50 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter bought 45,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,752.50.

TransAlta Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$14.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TA. Desjardins lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.36.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.