Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software
Asure Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
