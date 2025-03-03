Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASUR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 350.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.