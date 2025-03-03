CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVI. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 878,212 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $16,027,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,570,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,163,322.25. This represents a 1.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 640.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 103.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.67 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

