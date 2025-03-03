Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.