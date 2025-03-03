Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

