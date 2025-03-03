Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Legacy Housing stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $596.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Legacy Housing Company Profile

In other Legacy Housing news, Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,070,914.40. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,255 over the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.