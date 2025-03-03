Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,720.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 228.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 402.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 143,446 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

