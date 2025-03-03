Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

