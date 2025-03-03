Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth $228,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in REX American Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

REX American Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of REX opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $678.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.