Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,422 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 166,927 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,430,000 after purchasing an additional 134,741 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 725,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 69,892 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $29.97 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

