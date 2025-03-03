Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 100,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 392.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

UHT stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $551.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

