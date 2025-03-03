FY2029 Earnings Forecast for HY Issued By Northland Capmk

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

HY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $50.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.