FY2027 EPS Estimates for Immunocore Raised by HC Wainwright

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunocore in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s FY2028 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,048,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,430,000 after buying an additional 668,382 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Immunocore by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,954,000 after acquiring an additional 520,950 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,322,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

