Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,636 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,733,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 451.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in LKQ by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in LKQ by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 492,356 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,346,000 after purchasing an additional 411,390 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $416,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,975,186.92. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

