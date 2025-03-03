The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AES by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,756,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,220,000 after purchasing an additional 249,486 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 685.0% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

AES Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.