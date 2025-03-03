The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AES by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,756,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,220,000 after purchasing an additional 249,486 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 685.0% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.
AES Stock Up 11.6 %
Shares of AES stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AES Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.