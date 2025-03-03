Amalgamated Bank Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,749,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after buying an additional 100,360 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 404,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 234,941 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of NVST opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

