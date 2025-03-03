Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

