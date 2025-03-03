Amalgamated Bank Sells 595 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,624,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,726,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,669,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dayforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,875,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dayforce by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Dayforce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 980,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DAY opened at $61.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

