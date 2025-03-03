Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Drops By 57.2%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the January 31st total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.4 days.

Venture Price Performance

Shares of VEMLF stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Venture has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

