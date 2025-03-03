Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Drops By 29.3%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

