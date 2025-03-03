Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Rises By 47.2%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,400 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 646,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Toyota Tsusho Stock Up 11.4 %
OTCMKTS:TYHOF opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Toyota Tsusho has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $62.01.
About Toyota Tsusho
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Tsusho
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Tsusho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Tsusho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.