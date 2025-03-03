Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Rises By 47.2%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,400 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 646,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Toyota Tsusho Stock Up 11.4 %

OTCMKTS:TYHOF opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Toyota Tsusho has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

