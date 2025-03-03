Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 638 ($8.04) and last traded at GBX 647.50 ($8.16), with a volume of 934388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651.90 ($8.22).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.61) to GBX 910 ($11.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TPK

Travis Perkins Price Performance

About Travis Perkins

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 691.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52.

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.