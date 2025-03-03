BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

BOE Varitronix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VARXF opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. BOE Varitronix has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Get BOE Varitronix alerts:

BOE Varitronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BOE Varitronix Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells liquid crystal display and related products in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, the United States, Korea, and internationally. It primarily provides thin film transistor products. The company offers display products for use in automotive applications in digital instrument cluster display, center information display, HUD, rear view, and side view E-mirror products; and products for use in industrial applications, such as white goods, home automation, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for BOE Varitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOE Varitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.