BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
BOE Varitronix Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VARXF opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. BOE Varitronix has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
BOE Varitronix Company Profile
