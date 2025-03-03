T. Craig Bridge Sells 182,914 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,903,584.70. This represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $43.47 on Monday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Several research firms recently commented on WAY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waystar

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.