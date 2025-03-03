Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $175.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

