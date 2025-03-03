Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $156.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

