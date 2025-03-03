Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $665,000 Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $192.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.53 and a 200-day moving average of $243.36. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $186.84 and a one year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

