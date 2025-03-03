Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $226,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 22.8% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 100.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.05.

Eaton Trading Up 1.0 %

ETN opened at $293.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

